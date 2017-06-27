Kremlin Disputes Macron's Russia Threat Claim, Vows to Patiently Outline Stance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron's labeling Russia as an "aggressor" the previous day and will continue to patiently outline its position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We do not agree with our French colleagues in the formulations that were voiced yesterday by Mr. president. Of course, the Russian side will continue to patiently explain the real state of affairs and its position on the Ukrainian subject," Peskov told reporters.

He further stressed that Macron's meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday "emphasizes the importance of the Normandy format, which is the only platform without alternative to discuss and continue attempts to resolve this internal Ukrainian conflict."