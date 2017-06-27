French Ex-PM Valls Quits Socialist Party, Willing to Join Parliament Majority

PARIS (Sputnik) — Valls was beaten by Benoit Hamon in the primaries of the Socialist Party in January, and had endorsed Macron for presidency afterward. This resulted in the lack of the Socialist Party support for Valls’ candidacy the legislative election earlier in June.

"A page is turned for me. I want to sit in the heart of this majority, by consistency. Part of my political life comes to an end. I leave the Socialist Party, or the Socialist Party leaves me. I will not sit in the group where there are ambiguities, where they will not vote confidence to the government. I will vote confidence in the government on July 4," Valls told the RTL broadcaster.

In May, Valls, an adherent of the Socialist Party for 37 years, expressed his desire to run for parliament as part Macron’s movement, but the president ruled out a chance for Valls to play any role in the new parliament, saying the ex-prime minister did not fit the criteria to be a LREM candidate. Responding to Macron’s comments, Valls called the French leader "wicked" and said that he knew "no boundaries." During the legislative election, the LREM party did not put their candidate against Valls, who won by a narrow margin of votes against the candidate of the Unsubmissive France party in the district of Evry.

Speaking to the CNEWS broadcaster on Tuesday and asked whether Manuel Valls will have a place in the president’s majority, French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said that "it was up to him, if he wanted to engage in this politics, knowing that he will not have an imminent role" in the parliament. Castaner added that the new generation of LREM would not welcome Valls.