Russia Opposes Unilateral Sanctions on North Korea - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Ready to Discuss With Partners Its Draft Roadmap for North Korea Denuclearization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia opposes unilateral sanctions against North Korea aiming to put an "economic choke hold" on Pyongyang, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik.

"We are against the broad interpretation of the UN sanctions regime and, moreover, against the introduction of unilateral restrictions by individual states aimed in essence at the economic 'choke hold' of North Korea," Morgulov said.

He noted that an early June UN Security Council resolution extending North Korea sanctions, travel ban and asset freezes "aims to induce Pyongyang to abandon missile and nuclear programs and are not intended to 'punish' the North Korean people."