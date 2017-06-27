Register
    Iranian Lawmaker: Washington’s Iran, Russia Sanctions Contradict US Commitments

    Politics
    Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani said that introduction of US sanctions against Iranian and Russian organizations contradict Washington’s commitments rooting in the international law.

    Efforts by Congressional opponents of US President Barack Obama’s Cuba policy will likely be unsuccessful: experts
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    New Sanctions Targeting Russia, Iran 'Will Be a Disgrace for the US'
    SEOUL (Sputnik) – Introduction of US sanctions against Iranian and Russian organizations contradict Washington’s commitments rooting in the international law, Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani said Tuesday.

    "The recent decision of US Senate to introduce sanctions against the Iranian and Russian organizations and nationals, we in Iran believe that these actions contradict the decisions and commitments of the United States, which are rooted in the international law and show unlawful character of the intervention in other states’ affairs. It is necessary to establish a mechanism for the regional government to prevent such decisions," Larijani said at the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries.

    On June 15, the US Senate approved, by an overwhelming majority, an Iran sanctions bill, which included an amendment of new anti-Russian sanctions. The latter was a response to the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. On June 21, media reported that the new US bill violates the US constitution, consequently, its consideration by the US House of Representatives faces a number of procedural issues.

