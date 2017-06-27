Register
03:42 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg waves to the audience during a meeting of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Ceo Summit in Lima, Peru, November 19, 2016

    Is Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Planning a Run for the White House?

    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2911

    Included in the many artful prognostications on whether zillionaire and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is intending to run for the US presidency, a new theory has arisen, and it doesn't involve aliens.

    One of the five wealthiest people on the planet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has little left to prove, and observers of the hyper-rich suggest that all that remains for the tech giant is to don a cape and become the "Leader of the Free World."

    Routinely peppered with inquiries about his plans for the future, the 33-year old Zuckerberg has consistently denied any intent to become the US Commander in Chief, but many are not convinced of the truth of his answer.

    Some hopefuls have noted that Zuckerberg has, over the past several months, visited US military bases at home and overseas, arranged to have dinner with Ohio families branded as plain folks, and even gone so far as to have a photo shoot produced of him "working" on a Ford auto assembly line.

    These are the kinds of activities ordinarily engaged in by a person running for political office, notes the Business Insider.

    All may not be as it seems, however, as alternative theories concerning the Facebook CEO's motivations for such popular glad-handing abound.

    A former CEO of Ticketmaster, Nathan Hubbard, has his own idea as to why Zuckerberg is acting like a nascent candidate, and he tweeted his theory to the world over the weekend.

    Hubbard suspects that Zuckerberg's moves are primarily in the service of improving his product: the Facebook experience.

    Zuckerberg, Hubbard opines, was not made clear as to the outsize influence that Facebook had on the November 2016 election that saw US President Donald Trump — the most strikingly unpopular American leader in memory — to power.

    Zuckerberg, Hubbard theorizes, is attempting, in his way, to atone for the ways in which Facebook is seen to have contributed to the ascension of Trump.

    After the election, Zuckerberg "ventured out into the world beyond his bubble to do field research and inform how FB will evolve," according to Hubbard.

    Hubbard, who has been quoted to assert that the rise of Facebook is "probably the greatest biz execution of our generation," has also noted that the staff of the social media powerhouse is comprised primarily of 

    political operatives, according to Business Insider.

    According to tech observers, a favorite talking point of Zuckerberg's — to his credit — is how Facebook members use the platform.

    Hubbard, in noting that Zuckerberg — at such a young age — has adopted the role of a statesman, hedged his commentary by suggesting that the Facebook CEO's second in command, COO Sheryl Sandberg, would arguably be the more electable candidate.

    Related:

    Malala, Zuckerberg React to Trump’s US Immigration Ban
    Zuckerberg Says Blaming Facebook for Election Outcome a ‘Pretty Crazy Idea’
    Internet Access to Provoke Tremendous Economic Growth Worldwide - Zuckerberg
    Tags:
    early elections, election campaign, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok