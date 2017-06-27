Trump Urges Indian Prime Minister to Remove Trade Barriers to US Exports

© AP Photo/ Mic Smith US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove his country's trade barriers to US exports.

"It is important that barriers be removed to the export of US goods into your markets, and that we reduce our trade deficit with your country," Trump said during a joint news conference with the Indian premier at the White House on Monday.

"After our meetings today I will say that the relationship Between India and the United States has never been stronger, has never been better," Trump also stated.

Donald Trump said that the United States is negotiating deals to export American natural gas to India.

"We're also looking forward to exporting more American energy to India as your economy grows, including major long term contracts to purchase American natural gas, which are right now being negotiated and we will sign them," Trump stated. "We're trying to get the price up a little bit."

"I enjoyed a very productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi today," Trump stated