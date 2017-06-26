Russian Deputy PM Says Had Conversation With NATO Official Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik in an interview that he had a conversation with NATO Deputy Secretary Gen. Rose Gottemoeller despite the sanctions imposed on the Russian official.

On Friday, Rogozin participated in the inauguration ceremony of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, along with a number of officials from other countries and international organizations, such as NATO.

"The other countries have been represented [at the inauguration] ceremony rather well. Despite the fact that these people have introduced the sanctions on me, I had a long conversation with NATO Deputy Secretary Gen. Rose Gottemoeller," Rogozin said.

On March 17, 2014, the United States introduced a new round of sanctions against 11 Russian officials, including Rogozin, amid the escalation of the crisis in eastern Ukraine. On the same date, the European Union imposed its own sanctions against officials allegedly responsible for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity. On March 21, 2014, Brussels expanded the list, adding 12 other people, including the Russian deputy prime minister.