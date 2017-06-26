Lavrov Urges US to Prevent Provocations Against Syrian Army

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes following US-led coalition's repeated bombing of Syrian army's positions in the south of the country.

"Lavrov called on Washington to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian government troops conducting operations against terrorists."

"The foreign policy chiefs discussed the settlement of the crisis in Syria, including the need to consolidate the ceasefire, in particular through the Astana process, intensification of the fight against terrorist groups and blocking of attempts to use chemical agents," the statement said.

On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a deconfliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the move, saying that it seems that the US-led coalition is more interested in bombing the Syrian army instead of fighting terrorists. It also accused the coalition and Syrian rebels it supports of "conspiring" with Daesh leaders by letting them leave encirlement and move to other areas.