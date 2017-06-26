Lavrov Calls US Coalition's Attempts to 'Spare' Nusra in Syria 'Dangerous Game'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He called such behavior perilous and called for it to be stopped for the sake of the fight against terrorism in Syria.

"Double standards can still be seen. I have already said that we have a strong impression based on experience of fighting terrorism in Syria that the so-called al-Nusra Front, whatever its name today, is always being spared by the coalition headed by the United States, as well as other countries that cooperate with it," Lavrov said during a press conference after talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu.

"We consider it a very dangerous game that should be stopped, and all the double standards or some ulterior thoughts should be set aside for the sake of uncompromising fight against terrorism," the minister said.

In July 2016, al-Nusra Front declared that it had changed its name to Jabhat Fath al Sham and ceased all affiliation with any external entities. Before the event, it was generally considered an al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

Russia has repeatedly called for the separation of armed Syrian opposition from terrorists. Moscow has also denounced US deliveries of weapons to groups with possible connections to terrorist organizations and accused Washington of mixing anti-terror activities with geopolitics.