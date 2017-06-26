US Senator to Withhold Consent on GCC Arms Sales Until Qatar Dispute Ends

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The letter noted that current disputes between GCC countries hurt the effort to fight Daesh terror group and to counter Iran.

"Before we provide any further clearances during the informal review period on sales of lethal military equipment to the GCC states, we need a better understanding of the path to resolve the current dispute and reunify the GCC," the letter stated.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country. The countries have accused Qatar of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East. Several other states of the region reduced diplomatic relations with Qatar as well.