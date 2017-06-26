Register
    Americans Getting 'Sick and Tired' of 'Russian Factor' in US Media

    Following the retraction of a story claiming that an ally of United States President Donald Trump had financial ties to an investment fund managed by a Russian state-run bank, CNN issued new rules on covering stories dealing with Russia.

    According to The Hill, the new policy was announced on Saturday in an emailed statement by CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barbieri. 

    According to Buzzfeed, Barbieri stated that, "No one should publish any content involving Russia without coming to me and Jason [Farkas]."

    "This applies to social, video, editorial, and MoneyStream. No exceptions," the email added, cited by The Hill.

    The new CNN rules are in response to a Friday retraction of a published story that purported to connect Anthony Scaramucci, a Trump ally, to a state-run Russian bank.

    "On June 22, 2017, CNN.com published a story connecting Anthony Scaramucci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund. That story did not meet CNN's editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci," the broadcaster stated.

    The new editorial policy on Russia stories may be the result of a major change to the whole decision-making mechanism within CNN, according to Alexander Kubyshkin, a political analyst and professor at the St. Petersburg State University.

    "CNN is a broadcaster to a large extent oriented towards the Democrats. CNN has gone too far in countering the 'Russian interference.' And finally this put the broadcaster at a serious risk. CNN found itself in a difficult situation. This is not the first time CNN has published unconfirmed stories but this time it crossed the line," Kubyshkin told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, media coverage in the US is undergoing transformation now. 

    "The 'Russian factor' is irritating now. Americans are sick and tired of it. Moreover, the situation around Trump is very complicated. CNN has significantly contributed to the anti-Trump allegations. Stakes are high. The fact that the Scaramucci story was retracted signals that coverage is changing. Allegations on Russia and its interference in the US election are becoming irrelevant," Kubyshkin concluded. 

    The allegations on Scaramucci’s meeting with Russian officials were reported by the US media early this year, prompting concern from the US lawmakers who are currently holding an investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Washington's claims that Moscow meddled in the election have been repeatedly denied by Russia's leadership over the lack of any evidence, as well as by Trump and his team.

