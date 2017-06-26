Public to Be Informed of Russian Ambassador's to US Future Employment - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sergey Kislyak has been serving as Russia’s ambassador to the United States since 2008.

"First, you still need to ask the Foreign Ministry. When there is an appropriate decree, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

Kislyak's replacement with Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov has been approved by the foreign affairs committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.

Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia. Antonov has spent over 30 years in the Foreign Ministry, with his work being focused on issues of security and disarmament. In February 2011, Antonov became Deputy Defense Minister. He was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister on December 28, 2016.