14:05 GMT +326 June 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.

    UK PM May Signs Deal With Northern Irish DUP to Get Support for Minority Gov't

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Politics
    British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster signed a deal on Monday to support May's minority government.

    By signing the confidence and supply deal, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party agreed to support UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative minority government.

    Anti-Conservative Party and anti-Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) demonstrators gather with placards in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    Londoners Protest Against May's Conservative Party Likely Deal With DUP
    According to the Guardian newspaper citing sources in Belfast, the deal is worth over $1.27 billion extra into the budget of Northern Ireland which will be spent on hospitals, schools and roads.

    The deal will allow May to pass legislation with the backing of the DUP in the 650-seat parliament and stay in power while she attempts to negotiate the terms of Brexit. The United Kingdom has until spring 2019 to conclude the negotiations.

    "Today we have reached an agreement with the Conservative party on support of the government in parliament. This agreement will operate to deliver a stable government in the United Kingdom's national interest at this vital time," Foster said in a statement.

    After the deal was signed, Foster told reporters that the Conservative party had agreed to increase funding in Northern Ireland, bringing one billion pounds (about $1.27 billion) over the course of two years to the country.

    "Following our discussions the Conservative Party has recognized the case for higher funding in Northern Ireland, given our unique history and indeed circumstances over recent decades," Foster said. "We welcome this financial support of 1 billion pounds in the next two years."

    Foster also revealed that the two parties had agreed to meet NATO spending target.

    The United Kingdom held the snap election on June 8, which resulted in a hung parliament as May's Conservative party got 318 mandates, thus failing to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons by falling short of the required 326 seats. Presently, May is in talks on forming the alliance with DUP, which received 10 seats in the election.

    Tags:
    Arlene Foster, Theresa May, United Kingdom, London
