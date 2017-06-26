Moscow, Seoul Relations Based on Respect, Good Neighborliness - Official

SEOUL (Sputnik) — The Russian State Duma delegation, led by Volodin, is on a two-day official visit in Seoul, which will host the Second Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments on Tuesday.

"Such a meeting provides an opportunity of communication, and during communication we understand each other better, understand the problems that worry our citizens… Relations between Russia and Korea are developing, and it is very important that within the parliamentary contacts we would do our best for that… They [relations] have always been built on the principles of good neighborliness, respect for each other, 4,500 of our soldiers died liberating Korea … It also our common history," Volodin said.

Economic relations between the Soviet Union and South Korea began in the mid-1980s as the USSR expressed readiness to cooperate closer with the Asia Pacific region, including Seoul. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia established diplomatic relations with South Korea, and the two countries started to boost mutual, primarily economic cooperation.