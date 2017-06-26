Register
11:03 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana

    US Expected to Send High-Level Official to Syria Talks in Astana - Kazakhstan

    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (161)
    0 13530

    A high-level US delegate is expected to attend international negotiations on Syrian reconciliation in Astana next week, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Monday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — He noted that Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Jordan and UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, have confirmed their participation at the talks on July 4-5.

    Russian pilots prepared to board the SU-30 attack plane to take off from the Hmeimim aerodrome in Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian Military Signs Ceasefire Deal With Government of Syrian Latakia Province

    "It is expected that the US will also send its high-ranking representative to participate as observers in the next round of negotiations in the Astana process," Abdrakhmanov said.

    The minister also added that Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Jordan and UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, have confirmed their participation at international negotiations on Syrian reconciliation in Astana next week.

    "We received confirmation of participation by all guarantor states at the level of the Russian president's and the Russian foreign minister's special representatives, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

    Abdrakhmanov added that de Mistura and a Jordanian delegation have both confirmed their participation at the July 4-5 talks in the Kazakh capital as well.

    At the latest Astana talks on Syria, which took place on May 3-4, Russia, and Iran alongside Turkey — the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire regime — signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states.

    The eruption of the civil war in Syria in 2011 forced many of its citizens to search for shelter in the neighboring states, including Lebanon, which put additional pressure on the economies of the recipient countries.    

    Abdrakhmanov stated earlier that the United States' participation at the level of the assistant secretary of state in the talks held in Astana in May showed "the commitment of the new US administration to this process."

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (161)
    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, UN, Staffan de Mistura, Kazakhstan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok