Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Hopes for Quick Resolution of Border Issues

"One of the current problems, which raises concern and criticism among citizens of Belarus and Russia, as well as among nationals of third countries, is some of the… changes related to crossing the Belarusian-Russian border… Work on the existing agreement on mutual visa recognition and other issues related to the entry of foreigners on the territory of the members of the Union State is going on… I hope this as a whole would help to solve border problems," Petrishenko said.
The ambassador pointed out that establishment of the border zones and restoring passport control created many difficulties for the Russian and Belarusian citizens.
The diplomat stressed that by introducing a five-day visa free regime the country only canceled visa fees, while all the control measures remained unchanged.
Petrishenko noted that talks on joint measures to ensure additional security on the external border of the Union State and on finding a mutually beneficial solution was held on various levels.
Earlier in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Minsk achieved significant progress in forming a unified visa policy, with the agreement on mutual recognition of visas entering its final stage.
