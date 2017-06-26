State Duma Speaker Backs Idea of Int'l Counter-Terrorism Conference in Pakistan

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Russia's State Duma Speaker Volodin May Visit Pakistan in Late 2017

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Addressing the issue at the meeting with Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Seoul, Volodin said that Moscow would join the possible international counter-terror conference in Pakistan if such an event took place.

"Holding the conference with the participation of Iran and China is possible in Pakistan as you have proposed. We could have joined it," Volodin said.

The conference may presumably take place in December.

"I think that the issues of interrelationship, food security, energy security and fight against terrorism will be interesting to all sides, and the agenda of the conference will consist of topics coordinated with each side," Sadiq said adding that Turkey can be also invited to participate in the conference.

Earlier in the day, Volodin started a two-day official visit to South Korea, which will host the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries on Tuesday.