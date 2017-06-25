Europe's Stability Impossible Without a Thaw With Russia - German Ex-Chancellor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The politician added that Germany could do more to improve relations with Moscow and said that he was sure that SPD nominee for next chancellor Martin Schulz would work on that.
"Peace and stability in Europe can only exist if we have reasonable relations with our big neighbor, Russia," Schroeder said as quoted by the Focus Online magazine.
On Thursday, EU leaders agreed to prolong their 2014 economic sanctions, which target specific sectors of the Russian economy, over the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords on Ukrainian settlement. However, no formal decision has been adopted so far.
