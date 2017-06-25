German Authorities Say Erdogan's Guards Prosecuted in US Should Not Come to G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The same idea has been reportedly articulated during a closed session of Bundestag this week, Die Welt reported.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon US Issues Arrest Warrant for 12 Turkish Security, Law Enforcement Officers - Police

Germany's Federal Police Office also warned Ankara that violence from security personnel would not be tolerated.

On May 16, Erdogan's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters in the vicinity of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, during the visit of the Turkish president to the United States. At least nine people were injured and two people were arrested during the brawl.

Videos of the incident showed Erdogan's bodyguards hitting and kicking protesters as the president looked on from his car.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.