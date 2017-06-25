Seoul Mayor Set to Visit Russia to Improve Bilateral Ties

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The news agency noted that during the stay in Russia’s capital, Park is set to hold meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

"Mayor Park will visit Russia's Moscow, Ullyanovsk and Saint Petersburg and Uzbekistan's Tashkent for a nine-day run from Monday to stage practical city diplomacy and contribute to the development of South Korea's relations with the nations," the official said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Park is also expected to present a lecture devoted to the topic of Russian-Korean relations in northeast Asia at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) in Moscow.

During the subsequent two-day stay in the Uzbek capital, starting on July 2, Park will meet Tashkent head Rakhmonbek Usmanov.

Russia and South Korea held a summit on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in early September. Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-President Park Geun-hye signed a number of documents there, in particular, an agreement on maritime search and rescue, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministries of industry and trade, and on cooperation on investment projects in Russia's Far East fisheries industry. South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent special envoys to Russia along with Japan and the United States a day after assumption on the presidential office on May 10.