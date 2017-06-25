Russia Lacks Need to Mirror Western Sanctions - Deputy Prime Minister

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – On June 14, the US Senate approved a bill aimed at extending anti-Russia sanctions and on Thursday, EU leaders decided to prolong economic sanctions targeting Moscow, however the final document fixing the decision is yet to be adopted.

“Why should we mirror their actions? We do not want to feel bad about ourselves as well,” Rogozin said, recalling that the Russia introduced retaliatory sanctions only with regard to agricultural products and sees the measure as sufficient.

The United States along with the European Union continually prolong sanctions against Russia, imposed after Brussels and Washington put the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Moscow and refused to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations and in August 2014 introduced retaliatory restrictions on food import, which were prolonged until the end on 2017.

Rogozin arrived in Belgrade to attend Friday's inauguration of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who pledged that Serbia would not join the western anti-Russia sanctions during bilateral meeting held prior to the event.