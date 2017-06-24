Trump Set to Discuss 'Strategic Issues' With Indian PM at White House Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump is set to meet Modi on Monday. Earlier in the day, a senior White House official said the two politicians would focus on the issue of counterterrorism.

Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend! — President Trump (@POTUS) 24 июня 2017 г.

Earlier this week, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay said Modi would discuss with the US leader economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Trump invited the Indian prime minister to visit Washington during a phone call in January, shortly after the US leader's inauguration.