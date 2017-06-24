Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Protests Putin's Visit to Crimea

KIEV (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Crimea and visited the International Children's Center Artek, where he surveyed its reconstruction.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry lodges decisive protest with regard to another visit of a Russian delegation, headed by Putin, to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, the autonomous Republic of Crimea, which was not agreed with the Ukrainian authorities… A note of protest has been sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

In March 2014, Crimea held referendum on rejoining Russia, which ended with an overwhelming majority of the Crimean voters, 97 percent, supporting reunification. However, Kiev and the West refuse to recognize the vote’s results and still consider Crimea a part of Ukraine.

Last October, Ukraine already protested Putin’s visit to Crimea, where the two-day regional forum of All-Russia People's Front called "Forum of action. Crimea" was taking place. In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had a right to visit any region of Russia, including Crimea, and foreign states have nothing to do with it.