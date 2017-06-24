Register
    Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov

    Astana Hopes US to Pay due Attention to Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov expressed hope Saturday that observers participating in the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, including the United States, would pay due attention to the establishment of the de-escalation zones in the country.

    Senior Russian military commander Sergei Rudskoi speaks during a news briefing on the situation in Syria, Moscow, May 5, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV
    Turkish, Russian Troops May Be Present in Idlib De-escalation Zone
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The minister stressed that the United States' participation at the level of the assistant secretary of state in the talks held in Astana in May showed "the commitment of the new US administration to this process."

    "The time has come for real actions in order to create de-escalation zones in Syria… We very much hope that all observers, including the United States, will give due attention to this achievement within the framework of the Astana process," Abdrakhmanov added.

    At the latest Astana talks on Syria, which took place on May 3-4, Russia, and Iran alongside Turkey — the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire regime — signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states.

    Tags:
    de-escalation, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Syria, Astana, United States
