US Wants to Enhance India's 'Role as a Leader in the Asia-Pacific' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A senior White House official said the United States is looking to help India modernize its defense sector amid reports that Washington could be preparing a multi-billion dollar agreement to sell unmanned aerial vehicles to the Indian government.

"The United States is very much interested in facilitating India’s defense modernization and helping to enhance its role as a leader in the Asia-Pacific," the senior White House official said in a briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that Washington could approve a $2 billion drone deal with Delhi.

When asked about the reports, the official said the US administration could not comment on potential arms sales before notifying Congress.

"The United States is interested in leading toward providing high technology, the kind of technology that the US provides its closest allies and partners."

In 2016, the United States named India a major defense partner.

Any agreement could come as soon as Monday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits President Donald Trump at the White House.