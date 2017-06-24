Register
    Indian military recruits

    US Wants to Enhance India's 'Role as a Leader in the Asia-Pacific' - White House

    © AFP 2017/ ROUF BHAT
    Politics
    The United States is seeking to enhance India's "role as a leader in the Asia-Pacific" and boosting its defense modernization, a Whit House official said Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A senior White House official said the United States is looking to help India modernize its defense sector amid reports that Washington could be preparing a multi-billion dollar agreement to sell unmanned aerial vehicles to the Indian government.

    "The United States is very much interested in facilitating India’s defense modernization and helping to enhance its role as a leader in the Asia-Pacific," the senior White House official said in a briefing on Friday.

    Tugboats guide the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as it leaves the Cochin Shipyard Limited's dock after its launch in Kochi on August 12, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ Manjunath KIRAN
    Chinese Newspaper Says India’s Fears of Beijing’s Military Build-Up Exaggerated
    Earlier in the day, US media reported that Washington could approve a $2 billion drone deal with Delhi.

    When asked about the reports, the official said the US administration could not comment on potential arms sales before notifying Congress.

    "The United States is interested in leading toward providing high technology, the kind of technology that the US provides its closest allies and partners."

    In 2016, the United States named India a major defense partner.

    Any agreement could come as soon as Monday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits President Donald Trump at the White House.

    Tags:
    modernization, military, India, United States
