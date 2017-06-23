Washington 'Enjoys Normal Diplomatic Relations With Russia', Wants to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia maintain normal diplomatic relations and the two countries should cooperate where possible, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Friday.

"We enjoy normal diplomatic relations with Russia," Spicer stated. "To the extent that we can work with Russia to solve some problems and to cooperate, if we can find that willingness then we'd like to do it."

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) introduced sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities on the pretext of their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict inDonbass. The new sanctions include freezing of assets subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals from doing business with them.

The Department of the Treasury’s move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 14.