Washington 'Enjoys Normal Diplomatic Relations With Russia', Wants to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia maintain normal diplomatic relations and the two countries should cooperate where possible, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Friday.
"We enjoy normal diplomatic relations with Russia," Spicer stated. "To the extent that we can work with Russia to solve some problems and to cooperate, if we can find that willingness then we'd like to do it."
The Department of the Treasury’s move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 14.
All comments
Show new comments (0)