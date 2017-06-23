Register
    View of the new Sava River Bridge in Belgrade near the Ada Ciganlija river island connecting on August 8, 2011, the river banks of Belgrade and New Belgrade

    Serbia-Russia Ties to Remain Strong Despite Belgrade's EU Aspirations

    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Belgrade will not scale down its relations with Moscow despite its own EU aspirations, the Serbian president said.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Serbia’s intention to become a full member of the European Union will not worsen its relations with Russia, and will not lead to introduction of sanctions against Moscow, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

    "The integration in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic determination, but it should not and would not be an obstacle for good relations with Russia, which includes non-introduction of sanctions," the Serbian president said, as quoted by his press service.

    According to the press service statement, Vucic and Rogozin discussed military and technical cooperation, and agreed that partnership in various fields, in particular energy and agriculture, should be strengthened.

    "President Vucic expressed gratitude for the good agreement on purchase of military equipment that will secure the necessary modernization of the Serbian Army," the statement read.

    People pass through an underground passage with graffiti on the wall that reads: Free Kosovo, Free Balkan, Death for NATO, in Belgrade, Serbia (File)
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    'Irreconcilable and Humiliating': Why Majority of Serbian Students Oppose Joining NATO, EU
    Vucic also thanked Russia for its support of Serbia in the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

    Rogozin has arrived to Belgrade to attend the inauguration ceremony of Vucic, who was elected Serbia's President in April.

    Serbia formally applied for the EU membership in 2009 and was granted an EU candidate status in March 2012.

    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Alexandar Vucic, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia
