US Yet to Respond to Russia's Readiness to Renew Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov

US Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine as Poroshenko Visits Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Lavrov told Belarusian media in an interview that Moscow discussed its readiness to renew specifically designated bilateral dialogue on Ukraine during his and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson's mutual visits last spring.

"We thought that it would be useful, but so far have not received any specific responses to our interest," he said.

The Russian diplomat noted that the US had similar bilateral channels with Germany, France and Ukraine itself.