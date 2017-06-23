Trump to Send Presidential Delegation to Serbia for Vucic Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will send a presidential delegation to Serbia to attend the inaugural reception of President Aleksandar Vucic.

"President Donald Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Belgrade, Serbia to attend the Inaugural Reception of His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia on June 23, 2017," the White House said in a statement.

Mr. Hoyt Yee, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs will lead the delegation.

US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott and National Security Council Director for Balkans, Black Sea and Caucasus Affairs Mark Tervakoski will also attend.