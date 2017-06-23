Trump to Send Presidential Delegation to Serbia for Vucic Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will send a presidential delegation to Serbia to attend the inaugural reception of President Aleksandar Vucic.
"President Donald Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Belgrade, Serbia to attend the Inaugural Reception of His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia on June 23, 2017," the White House said in a statement.
US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott and National Security Council Director for Balkans, Black Sea and Caucasus Affairs Mark Tervakoski will also attend.
