Tillerson Still Believes Gulf States, Qatar Can Resolve Crisis Themselves

"The Secretary [Tillerson] has said and continues to say that he believes that this dispute can be resolved with the parties themselves," Nauert said on Thursday.
Nauert claimed that the United States is still optimistic that the Gulf States’ demands to Qatar will be "reasonable and actionable."
The spokesperson noted that Tillerson has had a series of phone calls and meetings in which the matter has been the top topic.
Qatar has denied the accusations, adding that Doha would not take retaliatory measures.
The crisis broke out soon after the Qatari news agency published a statement of the country's emir calling for establishment of relations with Tehran and expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization, outlawed in many countries, including Russia. The Qatari authorities stated that their leader had not made such a statement and the agency's website was hacked. However, this explanation was not considered as convincing by several countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
All comments
Show new comments (0)