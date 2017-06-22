Russia Fulfills All Obligations Under UN Resolutions on North Korea - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In early June, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that extended the sanctions, travel ban and asset freezes against North Korea. The decision was made in response to the country’s repeated missile tests.

"Undoubtedly, the Russian side is fully committed to the resolutions of the UN Security Council [on North Korea], to sanctions resolutions that impose restrictions [on Pyongyang] and have been adopted on a legitimate basis of international law, we are committed and unconditionally fulfill our obligations under these resolutions," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have escalated in recent months due to the increased frequency of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang.

The most recent launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles which reportedly flew some 124 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.