Persian Gulf Diplomatic Row Should Not Affect Astana Process on Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ongoing disagreements between the Persian Gulf nations surrounding the diplomatic row over Qatar should not affect the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We consider that domestic and inter-state relations in the region are very comprehensive, these are the relations between these nations, it is their history. We think that… it should not interfere with the process of normalization of the dialogue, in particular at the Astana talks," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, such states as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others involved in the recent diplomatic row have an influence on certain groups of the Syrian opposition, and "nobody even hides this."

"Now it becomes clear that these states are not afraid of losing face when they are openly trying to prevent some opposition groups from joining the Astana process… Now it is nearly impossible to hide these dirty games," the spokeswoman added.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar and stopped all communications with the country, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in the internal affairs of other gulf states. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced their severance of diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar, and Senegal, Niger, and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.

Earlier this week, the Russian and Kazakh foreign ministries confirmed that the next meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana will take place on July 4-5. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the upcoming round talks would focus on finalizing the specific parameters of relevant modalities in order to ensure that the regime should exist and remain in the de-escalation zones, and along their perimeters.

The latest round of Astana talks, held in May, resulted in an agreement to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, namely, Russia, Turkey and Iran.