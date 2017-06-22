Register
14:36 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Is 'Tillerson Plan' for Ties With Russia Connected to New US Sanctions Bill?

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18310

    A leak of the "secret" document on developing US-Russian relations, which was supposedly prepared by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, has prompted a heated debate. Speaking to Sputnik, political analyst Viktor Olevich and Russian academic Andrei Sidorov shed light on what could lie behind "the Tillerson plan."

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US State Secretary Tillerson Reportedly Develops New Plan on Ties With Russia
    A leak of the "secret plan" on developing a working relationship with Russia reportedly prepared by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid the increase in tensions with Moscow is by no means purely coincidental, experts told Sputnik, adding that one of the three paragraphs of the "plan" deserves special attention.

    On Monday John Hudson of BuzzFeed reported that the media outlet had obtained a document supposedly crafted by Tillerson which envisioned three major steps to further develop Russo-American relations.

    The first step was to persuade Moscow to refrain from what the US sees as "aggressive" actions since it will be counterproductive for both sides. The second paragraph envisaged engagement with Russia on issues of strategic interest for the United States, including the ongoing war in Syria, North Korea's nuclear weapons program, cybersecurity and cyber espionage.

    The third paragraph of Tillerson's plan highlighted the importance of maintaining "strategic stability" with Russia.

    "Right now, US-Russia relations are in the gutter. We want to make sure it doesn't flush into the sewer," a senior State Department official familiar with the document told the media outlet.

    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/Files
    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.

    In his interview with Radio Sputnik, Russian political analyst Viktor Olevich noted that the third paragraph of Tillerson's framework deserves special attention.

    "This plan contains no original ideas. One should pay attention to the third point — the maintenance of strategic stability related to the nuclear programs of Russia and the United States; it is the most significant [part of the plan]. This is indeed the point of convergence, where both Moscow and Washington are interested in maintaining a constant dialogue," Olevich said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia-US Format Work Not Ceased Despite Shannon-Ryabkov Cancellation - Moscow
    The political analyst noted that it was the US which made an attempt to upset the balance of power by installing elements of its global missile defense system in Europe, near Russia's borders, following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in June, 2002.

    "This issue should become part of the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, because right now the US refuses to discuss it," Olevich said, adding that one could only hope that the US position regarding these matters will change.

    However, according to Olevich, as of yet there is no indication that Washington is interested in the normalization of Russo-American relations.

    For instance, he referred to the downing of the Syrian Arab Army's warplane in southern Raqqa by the US-led coalition's aircraft.

    The move prompted the Russian Defense Ministry to halt cooperation with the US within the framework of the Memorandum on the Prevention of Incidents and Ensuring Air Safety in Syria as of June 19.

    Olevich added that the White House has yet to hand back two diplomatic compounds which were seized from Russia under Barack Obama. One is on Long Island and the other is located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The fact that the Trump administration has not yet settled this issue indicates that the US is not ready for the normalization of relations or a serious dialogue with Russia, the political analyst stressed.

    The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the US Congress in Washington, DC The Capitol's foundation stone was laid by George Washington on September 18, 1793
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the US Congress in Washington, DC The Capitol's foundation stone was laid by George Washington on September 18, 1793

    For his part, the head of the Department of International Organizations and World Political Processes at Moscow State University, Andrei Sidorov, believes that the leak of the "secret plan" could be considered a signal to Congress that the White House is seeking room for maneuver.

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Why US Senators Seek to Codify Anti-Russian Sanctions Into Law
    Speaking to Sputnik, Sidorov highlighted that the leak coincided with the decision of House Republicans to block the Russian sanctions bill which had earlier passed the Senate. However, Sidorov assumed that it was not a coincidence.

    Citing Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), The Hill reported that "the legislation has been flagged" by the House parliamentarian since it violated the constitutional requirement that "revenue bills originate in the House."

    "The development marks a major setback after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the legislation, which also includes new sanctions against Iran, last week in a 98-2 vote," the media outlet pointed out.

    The crux of the matter is that the bill envisions codifying the anti-Russian sanctions into law.

    "By now [the anti-Russian sanctions] have been implemented as an executive order which could be canceled anytime by the US president. If they are adopted as a federal law, it would require Congressional approval to abolish them. These sanctions could remain in place for decades," Russian academic Viktor Kheifets explained in his interview with Radio Sputnik last week.

    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    White House Reportedly Seeks to Weaken Senate Bill on Russia Sanctions
    The legislation targets Russia's energy projects and debt-financing, most notably, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is poised to deliver natural gas from Russia to Europe.

    According to Zero Hedge, an English-language financial blog, "if the House does pass [the bill], a huge diplomatic scandal would erupt only not between the US and Russia, but Washington and its European allies who have slammed this latest intervention by the US in European affairs… a scandal which the Democrats would also promptly blame on Trump."

    Indeed, Germany and Austria have already slammed the new anti-Russian sanctions, dubbing the US move as "an absolutely new and highly negative aspect of relations between the US and Europe."

    According to Sidorov, if the bill comes into force, it will significantly reduce the room for maneuver for the Trump administration in US-Russian relations and decision-making process.

    "This is a good sign for the [Trump] administration that the process [of the consideration of the bill] was suspended in the House of Representatives, but the main task of combating this bill lies with the State Department," Sidorov told Sputnik.

    "Please note that some officials from the administration have already said that US President Donald Trump is not against the tightening of anti-Russian sanctions, but the State Department objects because it is necessary to build new relations. Therefore, the leak that the document [Tillerson's plan] envisioning building new relations with the Russian Federation is being mulled [by the White House] refers to the internal political struggle within the US," the Russian academic believes.

    According to Sidorov, the document has sent a clear signal to Congress that the State Department is working on the issue of building new relations with Russia. What the Trump administration desperately needs is leeway in determining foreign policy, the academic stressed.

    Related:

    Tillerson Plan Would Sound Good If Trump Wasn't 'Bound Hand & Foot by Congress'
    Lavrov on Tillerson's Reported Russia Plan: 'I Read About It'
    Kremlin Unaware of 'Tillerson Plan' on Ties With Russia
    US State Secretary Tillerson Reportedly Develops New Plan on Ties With Russia
    Tags:
    US-Russian relations, US-Russia dialogue, leak, leaked documents, US House of Representatives, US Senate, US Congress, Russian Defense Ministry, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Germany, Syria, United States, Russia, France, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok