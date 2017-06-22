Russia-US Format Work Not Ceased Despite Shannon-Ryabkov Meeting Cancellation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision to call off a meeting between US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov does not mean a full cessation of work within the format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"As for whether the format is permanently canceled or if it is its rejection in principle — no," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

She cited the ministry's comments published on Wednesday as "clearly stating that the atmosphere created by our US partners is simply not conducive to holding such negotiations."