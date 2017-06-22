Kazakhstan Senate Passes Amendments to Strip Terrorists’ Citizenship

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Putin Backs Call to Strip Those Convicted of Terrorism of Russian Citizenship

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The legislation sailed through the lower house in May but it still needs to clear the Senate in the second reading before it goes before the president for signing.

Citizenship will be revoked if a court finds that a committed terror-related offense severely damaged the country’s national interests. This includes genocide, separatism, and running or being part of an extremist cell.