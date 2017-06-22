MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ties between Moscow and Washington are strongly affected by the domestic political situation in the United States and the latter still suffers from the consequences of last year's presidential election, Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“It seems to me that we should already talk not even about the state of Russian-US relations, but about the state of US internal politics. An enormous post-electoral syndrome, which keeps on gaining more and more momentum,” Zakharova told the Mir 24 broadcaster.

The spokeswoman underlined that during the last US election “all facades were dropped.”

“The stakes did not play out. So what is happening now is an attempt of a vast revenge and until they [the US politicians] do not come to a mutual understanding on where the United States will go over the upcoming years, it will keep affecting the Russian-US relations as well as Washington’s ties with the world,” Zakharova said.

The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman noted that the last election campaign in the United States appears to be one the most outrageous in US history in terms of so-called fake news and media manipulations.

“The most expensive presidential campaign in the whole US history, the dirtiest one, the most unprincipled in terms of using the fake news, information technologies and media,” Zakharova stressed.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia May Apply Countermeasures to Expanded US Sanctions - Russian Lawmaker

Russian media outlets broadcasting in the United States and in Europe have been facing a barrage of accusations by Western officials about allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public life. In the United States, the intelligence community has claimed Russia used its media outlets to swing the outcome of US November presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, but have not provided any evidence to back their claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials have repeatedly stated that Moscow refrains from meddling in internal affairs of foreign countries.