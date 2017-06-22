Register
07:01 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

    Moscow-Washington Ties Fall Victim to Political Turmoil in US Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Evgeni Odinokov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5230

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that an "enormous post-electoral syndrome" has caused the deterioration of Moscow-Washington relations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ties between Moscow and Washington are strongly affected by the domestic political situation in the United States and the latter still suffers from the consequences of last year's presidential election, Zakharova said on Wednesday.

    “It seems to me that we should already talk not even about the state of Russian-US relations, but about the state of US internal politics. An enormous post-electoral syndrome, which keeps on gaining more and more momentum,” Zakharova told the Mir 24 broadcaster.

    The spokeswoman underlined that during the last US election “all facades were dropped.”

    “The stakes did not play out. So what is happening now is an attempt of a vast revenge and until they [the US politicians] do not come to a mutual understanding on where the United States will go over the upcoming years, it will keep affecting the Russian-US relations as well as Washington’s ties with the world,” Zakharova said.

    The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman noted that the last election campaign in the United States appears to be one the most outrageous in US history in terms of so-called fake news and media manipulations.

    “The most expensive presidential campaign in the whole US history, the dirtiest one, the most unprincipled in terms of using the fake news, information technologies and media,” Zakharova stressed.

    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia May Apply Countermeasures to Expanded US Sanctions - Russian Lawmaker
    Russian media outlets broadcasting in the United States and in Europe have been facing a barrage of accusations by Western officials about allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public life. In the United States, the intelligence community has claimed Russia used its media outlets to swing the outcome of US November presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, but have not provided any evidence to back their claims.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials have repeatedly stated that Moscow refrains from meddling in internal affairs of foreign countries.

    Related:

    Hungry Eyes: Saudis Eying Russian Arms Even After Signing $110 Bln Deal With US
    US to Deploy Some 600 Paratroopers to Baltics Amid Russia’s September Drills
    Tags:
    Maria Zakharova, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok