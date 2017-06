© AP Photo/ Michael Probst German Railways Plunged Into Chaos by Anti-G20 Arson Attacks

BEIJING (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will meet in two weeks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany, Chinese media cited the Foreign Ministry as saying Wednesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry made the announcement in the wake of the inaugural diplomatic and security dialogue between the two nations in Washington D.C., the CGTN television channel said.

The German city of Hamburg will host the meeting of heads of state and government from 20 emerging and leading industrial nations on July 7-8.