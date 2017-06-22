US, Russia Lack Inter-Parliamentary Ties to Help Settle Differences - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chernyshenko said on the margins of the Arctic Circle Forum that for the last 4-5 years there have been almost no inter-parliamentary ties between the two nations.

"There have been several proposals by the Russian side to revive contacts as well as discussions that politicians should look for bridges to resolve difference between the nations, but so far, we don't have that."

Chernyshenko along with Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma Committee on Regional, North, and Far East Policy Georgy Karlov are currently visiting Washington, DC to participate in the forum.

The Russian parliamentarians are also expected to hold meetings with US lawmakers to discuss anti-Russia sanctions and joint work on the Arctic issues.