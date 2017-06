© AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB Russian Lawmakers Set to Discuss New Sanctions With US Congressmen This Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The expansion of US sanctions against Russia is not helpful for the bilateral relations between the two countries and the United States may expect retalitory measures that would be fully appropriate, Russian lawmaker Georgy Karlov told Sputnik in Washington, DC.

"Any restrictive measures against Russia, the country's individuals and entities can cause only negative reaction from any reasonable person. First of all, it is not constructive, and, furthermore, the move does not bring positive developments into bilateral relations," Karlov stated on the sidelines of the Arctic Circle Forum on Wednesday.

Karlov added that Russian countermeasures have not been discussed so far, but would be appropriate.