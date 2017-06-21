Tillerson: US, China Tighten Ties to Tackle Global Terror Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and China have agreed to engage in greater cooperation with respect to the war on terror, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a press conference on Wednesday after he and Defense Secretary James Mattis met with their Chinese counterparts.

"We also decided to adopt greater coordination to face the global threat imposed by terrorism," Tillerson stated. "We will be looking to China to help the Iraqi government is specific, meaningful ways to ensure the country’s long term stability and economic growth as it battles ISIS [Daesh] and begins its long process of rebuilding."

Tillerson also said that China needs to play a major role in developing standards and enhancing stability in the areas of space and cyberspace.

"US and Chinese civilian and military teams start discussions in areas of strategic concern like space, cyberspace, nuclear forces and nonproliferation issues," Tillerson stated. "We need to enhance stability and develop strong international standards in these areas and we need China to play a major role."