23:26 GMT +321 June 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded after signing an Executive Order on US-Cuba policy at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 16, 2017

    Cuban FM: Trump's Statements on Cuba Do Not Conflict Earlier Agreements

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    0 4130

    Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that one of the factors that prompted Obama to enter into a dialogue with Cuba was the strong, unanimous consensus of the Latin American and Caribbean countries that advocated the cancellation of the economic blockade of Cuba and opposed its exclusion from global political processes.

    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    Cuba Considering Possibility of Retaliatory Measures to US Sanctions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — None of the clauses in US President Donald Trump's presidential decree concerning Washington's new policy toward Havana exclude the possibility of continuing a bilateral dialogue or the implementation of previously signed agreements, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said in a Wednesday interview with RT.

    On Friday, Trump rolled back his predecessor Barack Obama's historic opening of relations with Cuba, announcing new business and travel restrictions to the Caribbean island nation. The White House noted that the United States retained the embargo imposed on Cuba and opposed the appeals of the United Nations and other international organizations to abolish it.

    "I did not hear a single word in the speech of president Trump and did not read a single sentence in the order, in the presidential decree, which would exclude dialogue or cooperation or indicate the failure to fulfill previously signed bilateral agreements. And surely, from the Cuban side there is readiness for dialogue and cooperation, in the context of different positions in issues that have already been discussed," the minister said.

    Cuban and US flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    Cuba Demands Respectful Bilateral Talks From US Authorities – Foreign Minister
    Asked whether a dialogue between the two countries continues with regard to working out more technical details, the diplomat stressed that "it will depend on the US government."

    The Foreign Minister noted that one of the factors that prompted Obama to enter into a dialogue with Cuba was the strong, unanimous consensus of the Latin American and Caribbean countries that advocated the cancellation of the economic blockade of Cuba and opposed its exclusion from global political processes.

    "Thus, the previous US policy, including the position of President Obama and all his predecessors, has gradually turned into an insurmountable obstacle in relations between the United States and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean," Parrilla said.

    From the minister's point of view, Trump's words that Cuba is allegedly responsible for aggravation of the crisis in Venezuela "resembles a witch hunt."

    Tags:
    Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba, United States
