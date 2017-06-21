Register
20:24 GMT +321 June 2017
    French propaganda poster from 1936 accusing the Soviet Union of meddling in France's domestic politics

    Western Elites 'Scapegoat Russia Amid Own Failures Before Their People'

    © Photo: Bibliothèque nationale de France
    Commenting on the growing trend among political elites in many Western countries to blame Russia for all their domestic problems, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that this trend stems from a desire not to recognize their own mistakes.

    Speaking in Berlin this week ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Pushkov, a senior Russian senator who specializes in foreign affairs, outlined what he said were some of the reasons why Western elites have engaged in a campaign to blame Russia for everything that goes wrong in their own countries.

    Noting that an attempt is being made to rationalize the various political crises facing the Western world by pointing the finger at Moscow, Pushkov said that this is done "because otherwise those people who rule the Western would have to say that their own policy was the reason for their mistakes."

    Russian Foreign Ministry
    Moscow Suspends Talks on Problems in Relations After US Expanded Sanctions
    The situation surrounding US President Donald Trump, whom some US politicians and most of the mainstream US media have claimed is a Russian plant, is a perfect example, the senator noted.

    This is done, Pushkov stressed, "because otherwise the US political elite would have to say that they brought the country to a situation [so bad] that a majority of people decided to elect an irresponsible populist."

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.

    In Europe too, the senator emphasized that the crises facing the European Union have nothing to do with Russia, and everything to do with the supranational union's internal problems. Pushkov pointed out that Moscow had no interest in weakening the EU, and that it classified Brussels as a strategic partner before the onset of the Ukrainian crisis. Furthermore, the senator said that Russia could not weaken the EU even it wanted to, and "does not set for itself such mythological goals."

    "It's another matter that the EU has been weakened as a result of the policy chosen by its leaders, and which causes growing distrust among some of its own citizens, as we have seen in the French elections, the Dutch elections, and in Italy." 

    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier (R) welcomes Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis at the European Commission ahead of their first day of talks in Brussels, Belgium, June 19, 2017.
    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier (R) welcomes Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis at the European Commission ahead of their first day of talks in Brussels, Belgium, June 19, 2017.

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017
    No Evidence of Collusion With Russia Found After 7 Months of Probes - Trump
    The UK, Pushkov noted, demonstrated the culmination of this distrust when it voted to leave the EU, notwithstanding the fact that Russian influence on UK politics was and is virtually nonexistent due to traditionally poor relations between the two countries.

    Unfortunately, the senator noted, the myth of devious Russian attempts to influence political processes in Western countries distorts many ordinary people's perception of Russia.

