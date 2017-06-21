FBI, DHS State Alleged Russian Hacking Changed Nothing in 2016 Election Outcome

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI officials said Wednesday in a Senate hearing that alleged Russian hacking of US voting system had no impact on the outcome of the 2016 presidential election vote tally.

"There was no detected change," DHS Acting Director of Cyber Division Samuel Liles stated when asked if he had any evidence that the votes were changed in any way in the 2016 election.

DHS Acting Deputy Undersecretary of Cybersecurity Jeanette Manfra and FBI Assitant Director of Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap also said during the hearing at the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the were no changes to the votes.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election — Moscow refuted all allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "absolutely groundless".