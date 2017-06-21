Register
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, along with his family and running mate Mike Pence, addresses supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016

    FBI, DHS State Alleged Russian Hacking Changed Nothing in 2016 Election Outcome

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    The alleged Russian hacking did not have an impact on the 2016 US election, FBI and DHS officials stated.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI officials said Wednesday in a Senate hearing that alleged Russian hacking of US voting system had no impact on the outcome of the 2016 presidential election vote tally.

    "There was no detected change," DHS Acting Director of Cyber Division Samuel Liles stated when asked if he had any evidence that the votes were changed in any way in the 2016 election.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Hacker Hunters: Meet the Russian Nightmare for Cybercriminals
    DHS Acting Deputy Undersecretary of Cybersecurity Jeanette Manfra and FBI Assitant Director of Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap also said during the hearing at the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the were no changes to the votes.

    The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election — Moscow refuted all allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "absolutely groundless".

    Tags:
    2016 US Presidential election, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Jeanette Manfra, Bill Priestap, Samuel Liles, United States, Russia
