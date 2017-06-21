Qatar Emir Touched Upon Diplomatic Row, Bilateral Ties in Message to Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani handed over to the country’s ambassador to Russia a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issues of the Qatar diplomatic row and bilateral ties, local media reported.

On June 5, a diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and a number of mostly Arabic countries broke out when Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Riyadh and Manama broke off their diplomatic ties and other communication with Doha, accusing the latter of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

According to Al Jazeera broadcaster, the ambassador gave the letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The tensions around Qatar have escalated after the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from the Gulf state.

A number of countries, including Kuwait, Turkey and the United States, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the parties to the conflict to mediate the crisis.