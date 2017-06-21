Russia Preparing Counter-Measures in Response to New US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov told reporters that Moscow received news of extended US sanctions with regret "that stakes are placed on this kind of sanctions rhetoric that is far from constructivism."
"We issued a statement yesterday. Of course, various options are formulated and offered at the level of experts," he said.
Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.
