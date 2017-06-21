Register
21 June 2017
    Brazilian President Michel Temer arrives in Moscow

    Brazil's President to Hold Talks With Putin, Russian Prime Minister Wednesday

    Politics
    The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer as part of the latter's state visit to Moscow will be held on Wednesday.

    Brazilian President Michel Temer arrives in Moscow
    President Temer: Brazil-Russia Trade Increased 40% in 2016
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Temer arrived to Moscow for a two-day visit on Tuesday.

    On Monday, Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said in an interview to Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper that during the bilateral talks, Temer and Putin were expected to discuss the wide range of issues including but not limited the BRICS coordination, preservation of peace, the fight against international terrorism and the situation around both North Korea and Syria.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Temer said during the Russian-Brazilian Business Forum that he planned to discuss with Putin the prospects of convergence between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    Aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taken on June 26, 2014
    Brazilian President Temer Calls on Russian Businesses to Invest in Country
    The Kremlin press service said on Tuesday that the two leaders would discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including the strengthening and diversification of trade and economic ties as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian areas.

    Apart from talks with Putin, Temer is also expected to carry out negotiations with Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

    The Russian government press service said that Temer and Medvedev would discuss the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, investment, industrial, scientific, technological and cultural areas.

    A number of agreements between Moscow and Brasilia will be signed on Wednesday aimed at improving cooperation and simplifying bilateral trade between the countries, the Brazilian leader said on Tuesday.

    Temer noted that Brazil's parliament had ratified an agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation with Russia so that the document could come into effect as soon as possible.

    Brazil's President Michel Temer listens in during a event at the Brazilian Institute of Research in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, May 8, 2017
    Brazil Court Resumes Trial in 2014 Presidential Campaign Funding Involving Temer
    Bilateral trade between Russia and Brazil has significantly increased after Temer assumed office in August 2016. The level of trade between the countries grew 40 percent last year, according to the president.

    Temer also called for more interparliamentay cooperation between Moscow and Brasilia, especially in the economy.

    Temer's visit to Moscow is the fifth visit of a Brazilian leader to Russia over recent years. Brazilian presidents came to Russia in January 2002, October 2005, May 2010 and December 2012.

    Temer previously visited Moscow in September 2015. During the visit, the then-vice president of Brazil co-chaired the seventh Russian-Brazilian High Level Cooperation Committee session alongside Medvedev.

