Moscow, Paris Outline Specific Ways of Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow and Paris have identified concrete ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In a narrow circle, we discussed a range of very important issues, I think we outlined fairly concrete ways to advance our cooperation, as our presidents demanded, and we also discussed some bilateral aspects. Today, in a wider circle, I expect to continue the conversation on other issues of our agenda," Lavrov said during talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, adding that the meeting was timely.

In turn, Le Drian said that his visit to Russia was a step in accordance with the plan to continue the dialogue between the two countries.

"During the meeting of our presidents on May 29 in Versailles [French President] Mr Macron expressed a desire that the dialogue, which was initiated with [Russian President] Mr Putin, would continue at different levels and brought us to a new stage of bilateral relations. My visit to Moscow fits into this desire, this plan of action," Le Drian stressed.

Le Drian’s visit comes following the agreements on intensifying Russian-French cooperation that were reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Versailles in late May. Upon bilateral negotiations in Versailles that the Russian leader characterized as 'honest,' Macron noted that the most important challenges cannot be resolved without dialogue with Russia.