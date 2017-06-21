US Under Secretary Shannon to Meet Russia’s Ryabkov in St. Petersburg June 23

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will travel to Russia on Friday to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to the release.

"He [Shannon] will meet on June 23 in St. Petersburg with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral issues," the release said.

Prior to his Russia visit, Shannon will travel to London on June 21 for meetings with key UK officials to discuss bilateral relations and global challenges, according to the State Department.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Shannon’s visit will hopefully help achieve progress on the US-Russia bilateral agenda.