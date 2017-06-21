US Under Secretary Shannon to Meet Russia’s Ryabkov in St. Petersburg June 23

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will travel to Russia on Friday to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to the release.
"He [Shannon] will meet on June 23 in St. Petersburg with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral issues," the release said.
On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Shannon’s visit will hopefully help achieve progress on the US-Russia bilateral agenda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)