Lavrov on New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Russophobic Obsession in US Goes Too Far

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russophobic obsession in the United States goes beyond all bounds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian while commenting on new US sanctions against Russia.

"I cannot say anything except regrets about this Russophobic obsession of our US colleagues. It already goes beyond all bounds. [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko cannot fulfill his obligations under the Minsk agreements — [but] sanctions [are imposed] against Russia," Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks in Moscow with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The minister went on to criticize the European Union for keeping its sanctions against Russia despite the fact that the Russian side of the Minsk accords on Ukrainian settlement has been fulfilled.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia May Strike Back at US for New Sanctions After G20 Summit, Senior MP Says

"It (new sanctions) surely does not improve the atmosphere. Sanctions are once again taken for no reason at all. The reference to the situation in Ukraine, in my opinion, makes serious observers of this process smile. Unfortunately, our colleagues in the European Union, I already spoke on this issue, hid behind such a crafty formula: the sanctions will be lifted as soon as Russia complies with the Minsk accords. We invite our friends in the European Union to read the Minsk accords again, it is quite clear who and what should do and in what order," Lavrov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) introduced sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities over their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, including several top Crimean officials, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with Organizations Representing Russians Living Abroad Alexander Babakov, PMC Wagner private military company, three banks operating in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and six banks operating in Crimea.