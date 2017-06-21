Lavrov on New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Russophobic Obsession in US Goes Too Far

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russophobic obsession in the United States goes beyond all bounds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian while commenting on new US sanctions against Russia.
"I cannot say anything except regrets about this Russophobic obsession of our US colleagues. It already goes beyond all bounds. [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko cannot fulfill his obligations under the Minsk agreements — [but] sanctions [are imposed] against Russia," Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks in Moscow with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.
The minister went on to criticize the European Union for keeping its sanctions against Russia despite the fact that the Russian side of the Minsk accords on Ukrainian settlement has been fulfilled.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) introduced sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities over their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, including several top Crimean officials, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with Organizations Representing Russians Living Abroad Alexander Babakov, PMC Wagner private military company, three banks operating in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and six banks operating in Crimea.
