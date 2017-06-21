Russia May Strike Back at US for New Sanctions After G20 Summit, Senior MP Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a new round of sanctions against 38 individuals and entities, including two Russian government officials and 11 individuals and entities that operate in Crimea, over the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

"We need to analyze the restrictions being introduced against our country and the possible retaliation measures of Russia for such unfriendly steps. This decision may be made after the G20 summit in July in Hamburg, which will be attended by the presidents of Russia and the United States," Dzhabarov said.

He added that the new sanctions may be a concession to Congress and meant to stop them from approving a law on restrictions against Russian economy for allegedly meddling in the US election. The law was already approved by the US Senate, with the new sanctions including additional punitive measures against Russia’s defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricting dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

"Maybe, Trump took this step [introduced new sanctions over Ukraine] to slow down the draft bill on anti-Russian sanctions, which is currently in Congress and which he does not want to sign," Dzhabarov explained.

The new sanctions include freezing of assets subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals from doing business with them.